Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $468,000 Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HUYA were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

