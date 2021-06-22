Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Primerica by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Primerica by 160.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Primerica by 114.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.14.

NYSE:PRI opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

