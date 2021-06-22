Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,058 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Conduent worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,165,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2,130.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

