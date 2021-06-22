Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Post by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Post stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.02. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

