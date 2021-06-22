Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RBA opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

