Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $254,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.