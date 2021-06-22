BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.26% of ACCO Brands worth $66,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 171,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

