Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 126,368 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PBH stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
