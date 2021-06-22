Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after acquiring an additional 961,704 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 258,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ALEX stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

