iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $101.69.

