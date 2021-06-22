Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 10,122.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.90. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

