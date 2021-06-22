Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 78 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $329.20 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $331.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.45.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

