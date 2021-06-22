BlackRock Inc. Has $62.51 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of IMAX worth $62,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.