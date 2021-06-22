Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,584 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 233.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.57.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.