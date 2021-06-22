The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KR. Citigroup raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.