Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ituran Location and Control worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 650,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

