Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Spok by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Spok by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spok by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

