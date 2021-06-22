Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $488.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock worth $268,027. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

