Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoWeb were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. On average, analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

