4,803 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in nCino by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

NCNO opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,886.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

