Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson Sells 10,000 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David S. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.