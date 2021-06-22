Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells 665 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

INTU opened at $477.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $481.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

