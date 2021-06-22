Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells 665 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
INTU opened at $477.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $481.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
