BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brigham Minerals worth $70,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

MNRL opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.