Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 427,155 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 82.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 427,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

OESX stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $168.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

