Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,426.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,405.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.38 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

