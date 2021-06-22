Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Shares of W stock opened at $304.06 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.69 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.70.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

