NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.