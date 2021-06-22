Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,663 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

INGR opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.