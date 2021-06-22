Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after acquiring an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,010 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,924,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.