Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,734 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $13,402,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 323,762 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 322,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 286,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

NYSE SPCE opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.