Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.05.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

