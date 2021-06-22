Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.