First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Bank were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bank stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.98.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

