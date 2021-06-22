Rhumbline Advisers Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,537 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock valued at $509,729. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.