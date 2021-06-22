Rhumbline Advisers Sells 470 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Ames National worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ames National by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ames National by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ames National alerts:

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.