Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $83,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

