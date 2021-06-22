New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.60 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Adient by 4.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adient by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

