Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,668 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 234,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 42.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,372,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 179.1% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

LTHM stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

