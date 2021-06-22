Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 537 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5,370.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

