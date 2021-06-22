New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,521 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

