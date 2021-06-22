Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Nevro worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

NYSE NVRO opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

