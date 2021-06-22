Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $378.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

