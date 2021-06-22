Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Monro worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monro by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Monro by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 154,590 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,000.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

