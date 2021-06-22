Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 1,758.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

