Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $74,000 Holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 128,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

CIL stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

