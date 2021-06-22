Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 70.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,494 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

