Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 712 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 174.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98.

