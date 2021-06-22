Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $59,000 Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLB opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

