Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,561,000 after acquiring an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

