CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 100,000 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
