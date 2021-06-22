CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 100,000 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

